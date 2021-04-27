Northern Trust Corp Acquires 8,004 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

