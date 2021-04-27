Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.