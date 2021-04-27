Northern Trust Corp Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of Aytu Biopharma worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYTU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

AYTU opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. Equities analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

