Northern Trust Corp Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REKR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

