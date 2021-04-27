Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

