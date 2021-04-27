Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,024 Shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IEC Electronics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IEC Electronics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of IEC opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

