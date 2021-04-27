Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

Shares of NRIM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,158. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

