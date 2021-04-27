Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 553 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 567,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

