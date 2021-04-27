Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 983 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $125.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,935. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $126.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.53.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

