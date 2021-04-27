Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 103,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 90,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 95,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,579. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

