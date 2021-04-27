Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. 124,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,420,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

