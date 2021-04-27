Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 16,536 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

