Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

NYSE:NWN opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

