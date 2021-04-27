Northwest Natural Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NYSE:NWN opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.