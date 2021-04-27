Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVS stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.64. 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

