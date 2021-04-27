Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

