Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veritiv by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $690.08 million, a PE ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

