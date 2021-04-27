Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Capstar Financial worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $403.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

