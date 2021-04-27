Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Keith N. Soucie sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $48,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,485.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $34.50.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.