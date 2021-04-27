Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vaxart by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $713.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

