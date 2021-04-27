Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Ryerson worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Ryerson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 190,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

RYI stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

