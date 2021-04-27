Nwam LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

