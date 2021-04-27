Nwam LLC Buys 5,361 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,358.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.