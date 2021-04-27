Nwam LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

