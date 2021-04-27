Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

