Nwam LLC Purchases 4,090 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

