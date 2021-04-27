Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $669,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,304,079.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSL opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

