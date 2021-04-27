OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Declares Dividend of $0.44

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,542. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

