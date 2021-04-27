OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

