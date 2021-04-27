OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

