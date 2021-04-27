Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OSEC opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.53. The company has a market cap of £128.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.50 ($1.26).

About Octopus AIM VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

