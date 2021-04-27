ODUWA Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $5,139.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,606.32 or 1.00257565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00137343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000980 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.