Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report sales of $140.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the highest is $143.14 million. Oil States International posted sales of $219.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $626.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $642.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $734.10 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $826.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.88 million.

OIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

