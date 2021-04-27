OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

