OLD National Bancorp IN Has $476,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Southern were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.93.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

