OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 325 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ABB were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ABB by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

