OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

