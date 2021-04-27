OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 862 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.90. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

