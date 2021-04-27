Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

OLK has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ OLK opened at $39.38 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.