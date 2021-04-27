OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

OMF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,250. OneMain has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous Special dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

