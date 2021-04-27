OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.00-4.20 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $733.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Truist increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

