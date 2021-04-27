Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Given New $94.00 Price Target at CIBC

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $65.68 on Monday. Onex has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

