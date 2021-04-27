Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Open Text were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

