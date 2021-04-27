OPKO Health (OPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

