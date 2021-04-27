Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

