Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Oracle by 24,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $214.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

