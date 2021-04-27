Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.