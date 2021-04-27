Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 777 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $182.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

