Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.04 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

NYSE:PEN opened at $307.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.42 and a 200-day moving average of $244.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,140.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

