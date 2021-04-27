Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 679 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $206.48 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $211.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average of $182.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

